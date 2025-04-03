NJPW 4/4 Junior Genesis lineup announced including Desperado vs. Connors main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced two Junior division title matches for the Junior Genesis event on April 4, which will take place one day before the Sakura Genesis PPV.

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion El Desperado will defend his title against Clark Connors. The IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship will also be on the line with TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles) defending their titles against Bullet Club War Dogs (Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X.

The show will air live in English and Japanese on NJPW World.

The complete lineup for the show is as follows:

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado vs. Clark Connors

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TMDK (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) vs. Bullet Club War Dogs (Robbie X & Taiji Ishimori)

Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Yoh & Master Wato vs. Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay & Gabe Kidd & Drilla Moloney & Gedo)

LIJ (Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi) vs. House of Torture (Evil & Dick Togo)

LIJ (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Ryusuke Taguchi

Katsuya Murashima & Ninja Mack vs. Yuya Koroku & Mao