VIP PODCAST 4/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-1-2007): TNA Against All Odds PPV Roundtable including Christian vs. Kurt Angle for NWA Title, Sting, Styles, Sabin, Lance Hoyt, Team 3D, more (94 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our WWE WrestleMania 23 PPV PPV Roundtable from April 1, 2007. PWTorch’s Jason Powell joined PWTorch editor Wade Keller for rapid-fire analysis and then a full VIP Roundtable review where Wade was joined by PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell & Pat McNeill. The top matches were John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels in the main event, Bobby Lashley & Donald Trump vs. Umaga & Vince McMahon, a Money in the Bank ladder match with C.M. Punk, Randy Orton, Booker T, Edge, and others, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

