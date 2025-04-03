WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (4/4): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, April 4, 2025

Where: Rosemont, Ill. at Allstate Arena

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 14,072 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 18,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu – Last Man Standing match

Naomi vs. B-Fab

Rey Fenix debuts

C.M. Punk to confront Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/28): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Punk-Reigns-Rollins contract signing, Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly for WWE Tag Titles, Knight vs. Strowman for U.S. Title

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Heath Slater recalls being told he looked too much like Edge, the game show days of NXT