AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/26): Storm & Rosa vs. Bayne & Ford, Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian, MJF answers MVP’s offer, Davis vs. Powerhouse, Brody vs. Fletcher

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MARCH 26, 2025

ST, PAUL, MINN. AT ROY WILKINS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,432,tickets had been distributed this week; the venue is set up for around 3,705 seats. The arena has a capacity of 5,844 spectators for concerts. Note: This is the biggest Dynamite crowd of the year and the third time in five weeks being over 3,000 after seven straight weeks being under 3,000.

[HOUR ONE]

-There was a Dynamite opening theme for the first time since one week of the Pointer Sisters earlier this year, and it was the original Dynamite theme music with a Minecraft tie-in.

-They cut to the arena as pyro blasted. Excalibur introduced the show as the camera panned the audience (the largest crowd of the year for Dynamite, by the way).

(1) KENNY OMEGA vs. BLAKE CHRISTIAN

The announcers talked about him being on a seven match win streak in ROH. Excalibur called it a big opportunity for him. Highlights aired of some of his recent matches. After Christian made his entrance, fans chanted “Kenny! Kenny!” Omega then made his way out. Taz said if Christian wins, he should just retire because what would there be to prove if he could defeat Omega. The bell rang 4 minutes into the hour. Christian spit at Omega and gave him a middle finger gesture. Schiavone defended his “bravado.” Taz said he was overdoing it. Christian speared Omega on the ring apron and then dove onto him at ringside.

Omega eventually came back with a Snap Dragon suplex, a V-Trigger, and then the One-Winged Angel for the win.

WINNER: Omega in 5:00.

-Afterward, Omega said “what’s going on” in his casual, chill way. He said it’s unfortunate he doesn’t get a chance to wrestle every week like he’d like it. He said when he has a chance to come to “St. Pauls” (it’s St. Paul), he promised them that he’ll make it quick. He said Tony Khan “had no choice but to sign it on the dotted line.” (None of this so far makes actual sense and his syntax is all messed up.) He said it’ll be different at Dynasty because has to face both Ricochet and “a newcomer – new to you, not so new to me” – “Speedball” Mike Bayley.

Bayley walked out and wiped his sneakers before entering the ring. A “Speedball” chant started. They cracked up the crowd with their shared nerdy awkward exchange. Speedball said he’s an inspiration. He said he also admires him. Omega reacted like he just insulted him. He said he respects him as a wrestler and a person. He said at Dynasty, he won’t pull any punches or hold back. He said he will kick his head clean off and take his International Championship. Fans booed and Bayley cupped his ear and smiled as if he was going for boos or hearing cheers.

Ricochet interrupted from a pool. (It’s so typical AEW, unfortunately, that the sound was muffled for the whole promo.) He called Speedball “Cornball” and said Omega is the “former Best Bout Machine.” He said he’s leaving Dynasty with “both the girl and the gold.” Omega said, “Not so fast, Ricochet.” He then realized he was gone. (He was pretending that was live, I suppose.) Omega looked back at Speedball and said it won’t be about making friends at Dynasty because, “I have a cat, I don’t need any more.” Fans laughed. Omega said when it comes to wrestling, there’s only one thing he has time for, and it’s over his shoulder and his legacy. (That’s two things.) He said he wishes he could talk more, but he then bid everyone adieu.

(Keller’s Analysis: I suppose Omega and Speedball were adorable there in a “nerds interacting” way, but I’m not sure if that’s the intent. I don’t endorse putting Speedball in this match and this didn’t change my mind. It’s two babyfaces against one heel, and fans were kinda turning against Speedball here, which is a ridiculous spot to put him in this early in his AEW run. Ricochet’s promo was bordering on cringe, but it also kinda worked because I do think that’s what he’s going for.)

-A clip aired of Bandido taking the Gravity mask back from Jericho. They showed a very young girl in the front row giving Jericho the middle finger gesture.

-Jericho, with Bryan Keith and Big Bill, complained about the mask being stolen from him. He shifted to complaining about Keith and Bill not properly utilizing the wisdom he has bestowed upon them. He told them to think if they’re still worthy of being associated with him. He said it time for them to prove themselves to him. Bill nodded but was hard to read otherwise. Keith seemed to take the words to heart and hung his head in a bit of shame.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

“Timeless” Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian

Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mark Davies

Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Rated FTR (Cope & Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) interview with Toni Schiavone

MJF to give answer to MVP