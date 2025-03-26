WWE NXT HITS & MISSES (3/25): Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker, Ricky Stains interview, Je’Von Evans vs. Lexis King, Ethan Page vs. Andre Chase, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jaida Parker vs. Stephanie Vaquer: Hit

Man, Parker has come so far. I remember her early days and her in-ring presence is lightyears ahead of where I thought she’d be. It doesn’t hurt that she was in the ring with someone like Vaquer, who continues to be my absolute favorite on the WWE roster right now (main rosters included). Her stature and demeanor alone make her a silent superstar, but when she does speak into the mic, she’s progressing nicely considering English is not her primary language. This match was extremely enjoyable for me and I wouldn’t mind rewind to it somewhere down the road. Great defense for Vaquer. The Jordynne Grace appearance sets the tone for these two to have a program on the mid-card. I’m interested in the later North American title defense, as they are really laying into the history of double championship defenses in one night and the lack of a success rate. Great hook.

Ricky Saints interview: Hit

I like these types of sit-downs. I still think Vic Joseph is an extremely underrated pla-by-play guy and interviewer. The guy is a star. I like the Spears-Saints interaction and how they sort of played into their past together. I really dig back and forth between guys who don’t feel the need to yell and scream, who speak calmly, yet with power and passion in what they’re saying. I loved Spears parting shot about burning bridges…

Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson DuPont: Hit

I love the story they’re telling with Hank & Tank outside the ring and I think they are a ton of fun to watch inside the ring. They play the lovable goofball mid-card tag team very well. Their continued interactions with teams like The Hardys and Motor City Machine Guns as they try to find their path to winning ways has become a nice pleasure for me. Igwe and DuPont look a lot better, too. I like the pairing with Wes Lee, as it gives them a little more credibility. We’ve seen several big man tags lately, with the big men able to pull off a fast pace. Baby steps, but hopefully this is a good sign of rebuilding the tag division in NXT.

Je’Von Evans vs. Lexis King: Minor Hit

I became a little more invested as the match went on, mostly from Evans amazing athleticism. The Oba Femi interference was expected to cause Evans the loss. I think my issue is that I hate the new Heritage Cup Rules. I miss the old style: it brought something new to the table. Now, it’s a regular match for a Cup. King has shown in-ring improvement since coming to NXT, but could use a feud or something that won’t be resolved within one week or so.

Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend: Minor Hit

I felt that there a few too many off moments during the match. Not necessarily sloppy, but I expected a little more crispness. Dolin and Paxley could be a fun team, probably just need a few reps in the ring together to gain some fluidity. Kind of surprised the often pushed Meta Girls ate the loss, but I guess its setting up a match against Sol Ruca & Zaria (who I insist should not be a team). By the way, whatever happened to Shotzi? She was palling with Dolin and Paxley I saw remember seeing her. Hopefully she’s not hurt again.

The Family segment: Hit

I loved this! Tony D’Angelo took a character that should have been dead on arrival, owned it and turned it into gold. The addition of Adrianna Rizzo and Luca Crusifino has added layers and depth to the group. Channing Lorenzo has been there almost from the get go and his transition to a more brooding, calculating guy has been subtle, yet not drawn out. Everyone in this scene played it great and I’m highly invested in seeing where this all leads.

Ethan Page vs. Andre Chase: Hit

No storyline really behind this match-up, but you had to know these two guys would put on something enjoyable. I can’t say that I’m rallying behind Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon, as their “enthusiasm” can be a bit over the top sometimes. Maybe I’m just still bitter over the fall of Chase U…

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fallon Henley: Hit

This viewer will never complain about there being too much Stephanie Vaquer on my TV! Good psychology with Vaquer selling the ribs and Henley using a lot of midsection kicks through. I knew there would be interference from Fatal Influence and I was afraid that was going to play into taking a belt off of Vaquer. I’m looking forward to how far they take her as a double champion, maybe to Stand and Deliver, where she could drop the NA title. Post match, we see the usual “me next” challegers air their grievances and I hope this doesn’t lead to a number one contenders battle royal (a tired trope that NXT goes to far too often).