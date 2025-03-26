FREE PODCAST 3/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Insane Wrestling Revolution Vengeance with Young vs. Fulton, Beale vs. Miguel, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Insane Wrestling Revolution 35: Vengeance, a mostly sane show headlined by Santino Marella and Rhino challenging for the Tag Titles against The Eh Team (It’s a Canada pun), Silas Young defends the World Title against Madman Fulton, Sam Beale vs. Trey Miguel, and a whole lot of other matches crammed into a 90 minute runtime. In a news-heavy week, they also talk about the sad passing of two indy wrestlers, Homicide’s retirement, the Benefit for Bey show and Chris Bey’s special appearance at the end, and more. For VIP listeners, it’s back to Wrestling Revolver and the Fall of Alpha Sigma Sigma, the Macabre, and for the World title, Myron Reed against Steve Maclin.

