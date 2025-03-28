WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/28): Keller’s report on Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly for WWE Tag Titles, Knight vs. Strowman fro U.S. Title, Seth-Reigns-Punk contract signing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MARCH 28, 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND AT THE O2 ARENA

AIRED ON TAPE DELAY ON USA NETWORK AND LIVE ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of showtime, 15,746 tickets were distributed with a set-up of 16,211. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

L.A. Knight vs. Braun Strowman – United States Championship match

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and C.M. Punk to sign contract for WrestleMania match