AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Saturday, March 29, 2025
Where: Milwaukee, Wis. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,438 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 12,700 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Wheeler Yuta vs. Dax Harwood
- Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata
- Top Flight vs. Bryan Keith & Big Bill
- Jay White vs. Kevin Knight
- Mercedes Mone in action
