AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Where: Milwaukee, Wis. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,438 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 12,700 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Wheeler Yuta vs. Dax Harwood

Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata

Top Flight vs. Bryan Keith & Big Bill

Jay White vs. Kevin Knight

Mercedes Mone in action

