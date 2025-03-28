News Ticker

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

March 28, 2025

When: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Where: Milwaukee, Wis. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,438 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 12,700 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Wheeler Yuta vs. Dax Harwood
  • Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata
  • Top Flight vs. Bryan Keith & Big Bill
  • Jay White vs. Kevin Knight
  • Mercedes Mone in action

