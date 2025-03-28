FREE PODCAST 3/28 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WrestleMania 26 analysis, Taker-HBK, Raw vs. Impact on Monday night, Ratings, live callers (180 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 23 and 24, 2010.

On the Mar. 23, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and guest co-host Bruce Mitchell from PWTorch taking phone calls for 60 minutes focused on the Raw vs. Impact battle the night before during the Monday battle, WrestleMania 26 line-up analysis, ratings news, and more. They also cover topics in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

Then on the Mar. 24, 2010 episode, PWTorch Livecast with host Wade Keller and co-host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill took take calls throughout the hour mostly about WrestleMania 26 including a lot on the prospects of how Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels will end, plus the strategy of match order. Also, one TNA rant. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, great referees over the years, the Torch faction, and WrestleMania snubs discussed.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO