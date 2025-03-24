AEW COLLISION RESULTS (3/23): “Slam Dunk Sunday” including Death Riders vs. Tip Flight & AR Fox, Bandido vs. Johnny TV, Harley Cameron

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT – “SLAM DUNK SUNDAY” – EPISODE 85

MARCH 22, 2025 (Taped 3/19)

OMAHA, NEB. AT LIBERTY FIRST CREDIT UNION ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TNT AND MAX

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

[HOUR ONE]

(1) DEATH RIDERS (Claudio Castagnoli & Pac & Wheeler Yuta) vs A.R. FOX & TOP FLIGHT (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) – AEW World Trios Title Match

The crowd chanted, “Top Flight!” Right away, Top Flight double-teamed Yuta. Dante attempted a pin but only got one count. He then tried to go strike for strike with Castagnoli, which didn’t end well for him. Dante eventually took Castagnoli to the floor, which allowed him to make the tag to Pac. Fox got the hot tag and, with creative offense, used himself as a slingshot on the ropes to double-stomp Pac on the apron. Followed by a cannonball onto Yuta. Fox couldn’t celebrate too long because Castagnoli took his head off with a pump kick. Fox made the hot tag to Darius, and Darius ran wild. Darius hit Yuta with a flatliner and got a near fall. Yuta raked Darius’s eyes and followed up with an Angle Slam. [c]

After the break, the Death Riders continued to beat down Darius. The crowd chanted for Fox. Darius made the hot tag for Dante, and he ran wild. Dante tagged in Fox and quickly followed up with a senton bomb on Yuta. Fox went for a cover and got a close near fall. Fox went for another senton bomb, but the Death Riders triple-teamed him. Pac hit Fox with Tombstone power driver, and Castagnoli, with the help of Yuta, hit the Fastball special to secure the pinfall victory and retain the Trios Titles.

WINNERS: Death Riders to retain the Trios Titles at 12:11.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Very surprised the fans were so behind A.R. Fox during the match. It’s time for the Death Riders to lose the Trios Titles. Their matches collectively as a group aren’t really interesting anymore.)

-After the match, Lio Rush and Action Andretti attacked Top Flight.

-Highlights were shown from the TNT Title match from Slam Dunk Saturday.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with the Undisputed Kingdom. Adam Cole said he had Daniel Garcia beat. The time limit is what is saved. The next time we face each other, there will be no outside interference and no time limit. You’re looking at the next TNT champion. Roderick Strong said Undisputed Kingdom will not give FTR a third match.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Kazuchika Okada and said he put Buddy Matthews and Brody King to sleep.

(2) BANDIDO vs. JOHNNY TV

Johnny threw his heavy jacket into the face of Bandido before the match even started. Johnny trash-talked throughout the match, really and often. Bandido threw Johnny in the corner and followed up with a monkey flip. Bandido grabbed Johnny with a one-armed gorilla press and slammed him to the mat. [C]

After the break, Bandido hit Johnny with a thrust kick from the corner. Bandido followed up with a pin attempt but only got a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Bandido hit a spinning GTS and followed up with a 21-plex to pin Johnny and secure the victory.

WINNER: Bandido in 9:19

-After the match, Bandido called out Chris Jericho to return his brother’s mask. “I can be generous, but I am also very dangerous,” he said. “I am sorry I made your mother cry. I had to teach you a lesson. You can’t have your brother’s mask back.” Jericho put on Gravity’s mask and asked Bandido what he would do about it. Bandido fought off the Learning Tree and took his brother’s mask back.

-A vignette aired featuring Megan Bayne.

(Brian’s Thoughts: It’s good to finally hear Bayne speak and learn more about her mission statement.)

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

-Toni Storm cut a promo backstage. “Hercules doesn’t have my thighs.” she said. “I have an oedipal complex myself. I will summon the Kraken from my arse, and Narsis ain’t got shit on me. I saw my reflection, and my reflection saw me, and we made love until the sun came up. And at Dynasty, I will cut off the head of the mighty Megasus, hold it aloft for the whole world to see, and say, ‘By good, I’m good.'”

(3) HARLEY CAMERON vs. AMINAH BELMONT

WINNER: Harley Cameron at 1:39.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Don Callis. Nair asked about Kyle Fletcher and when he would return to the ring. Fletcher returned backstage and said he would be at Dynamite this Wednesday, and what’s next will be made very clear.

(4) HOLOGRAM & KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahantes) LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE (Dralistico & The Beast Mortos)

Harley Cameron joined commentary for the match. Hologram and Mortos started the match, and surprise, these two have great chemistry together. Mortos hit Hologram with a headbutt and went for a sunset flip, but Hologram’s moment sent him into his corner, where he tagged in Komander. Cameron left the commentary desk. LFI took out both Hologram and Komander on the outside. [c]

After the break, Hologram and Komander double-teamed Dralistico. Komander hit a sky twister onto Dralistico and went for a pin attempt but only got a near fall. Harleygram was shown at ringside. The crowd chanted, “This is awesome!” Hologram hit a poison rana on Mortos and followed up with his butt-looking flying head butt dive from through the ropes I’ve seen him execute. The crowd chanted,” Fight forever!” Hologram went for a pin attempt, but Dralistico broke up the attempt.

Dralistico and Komander were on the top rope, and Komander hit a poison rana off the top rope. The match broke down as everyone hit big moves. Dralistico and Komander exchanged hard chest chops. Dralistico hit a Mexican destroyer, but Hologram broke up the pin attempt. Hologram went for another dive outside, but Dralistico held onto Abrahantes so that he couldn’t get all of the dive. Harleygram and Mortos had a brief interaction. While Mortos was distracted, Komander walked the ropes and took out both LFI members. Komander got Dralistico back in the ring, where Hologram hit the Proto Bomband. Komander hit the Cielito Lindo and made the cover on Dralistico to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNERS: Hologram & Komander in 12:20

FINAL THOUGHTS: I’m stunned AEW did not start the show with Hologram & Komander vs. LFI. What an excellent display of Lucha Libre during the main event!