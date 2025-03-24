FREE PODCAST 3/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (3-22-2020) Parks & Mezzera compare WWE and AEW shows without fans in attendance, speculate on COVID impact, WrestleMania changes (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Mar. 22, 2020 episode of the PWTorch Dailycast’s Wrestling Night in America. PWTorch columnist Greg Parks was joined by PWTorch.com contributor Jon Mezzera to answer calls and emails about this unique time in pro wresting. Topics discussed include WWE’s potential post-WrestleMania taping schedule I the COVID precautions era, a possible Goldberg heel turn, Steve Keirn in the WWE Hall of Fame, and more.

