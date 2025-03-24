VIP PODCAST 3/24 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-24-2007): Reviews of TNA Impact, WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw including AJ Styles, Sting, Christian, Steiner, Kane, Batista (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the James Caldwell and Mike Roe reviewing the March 22, 2007 episode of TNA Impact, the March 23, 2007 episode of WWE Smackdown, and the March 26, 2007 episode of WWE Raw including A.J. Styles, Sting, Christian, Steiner, Kane, Batista, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

