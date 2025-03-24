News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/24 – Greg Parks Outloud! An in-depth breakdown of John Cena’s first heel promo in decades on Monday Night Raw, analyzing all aspects of his performance (21 min.)

March 24, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at John Cena’s heel promo on Raw, with analyzation of his rationalization, plus thoughts on every aspect of Cena’s performance as well as what was missing in the promo.

