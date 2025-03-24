WWE RAW RESULTS (3/24): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Cody-Cena segment, Punk promo, Breakker vs. Penta and Valkyria vs. Rodriguez for IC Titles, Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

MARCH 24, 2025

GLASGOW SCOTTLAND AT OVO HYDRO

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 10,516 tickets were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 10,516, so it’s a sellout. The arena has a capacity of 14,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with John Cena making his way to the ring to ask the crowd if they had something to say to him. Cena said that he could pick up apart anyone in the crowd and tear them to shreds. Cena said that he didn’t need to single out anyone here because they were all horrible people. He said that he had listened to the crowd’s noise for 25 years and that they had told him everything he needed to know about them.

– Cena said that in 2005 he brought the fans the spinner WWE championship. Cena said that the fans hated him for it and claimed that the belt looked like a toy. He said that the fans committed a mistake by letting him know that and now he would ruin wrestling by winning the title a seventeenth time. Cena said that he would win the belt and would retire with it, forcing WWE to create a new toy belt while he took the real one.

– Cody Rhodes interrupted to remind Cena that first he needed to take the belt from him. Cody said that he was wrong and this was the real and most dangerous one. He said that Cena made the mistake of involving the crowd in this. Cody laid the belt on the mat and dared Cena to take the belt. Cena refused to engage and walked away from the ring while Cody yelled at him. Cody told Cena that his need to hold the belt didn’t overpower the fans’ right to have the belt. Cody said that Cena walking away without the belt would be the exact way he walks out of WrestleMania and out of WWE.

(Pomares’ Analysis: A very hot opening that oddly didn’t feel like much of a follow-up to last week’s segment. Cody immediately retracted his only line from last week and Cena never addressed it. Speaking of which, Cena’s opening speech was fine, but it felt like it tread most of the same points from last week. It was still well delivered, but it definitely overstayed its welcome for me. At least Cody did a good job making this feud about the championship itself.)

– A recap of Finn Bálor’s issues wiht Dominik Mysterio, his failed shot at the Intercontinental title and Bron Breakker’s face-off with Penta was shown.

– Jey Uso made his way to the ring alongside Jimmy Uso, ahead of his match against the A-Town Down Under.

[Commercial Break]

(1) THE USOS (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) vs. A-TOWN DOWN UNDER (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

Jey knocked Theory down with a shoulder tackle and a clothesline, forcing him to tag Waller in. Jey clocked Waller with an uppercut and an enzuigiri, setting him up for a double elbow droñ. The Usos clotheslined Waller out of the ring and launched Theory into him. Jimmy crashed into Theory and Waller with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Jimmy maintained control over Waller with an uppercut and a chop to the chest. Waller tossed Jimmy out of the ring before Jimmy shut him down with a slap. Theory laid Jimmy out with a forearm strike, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Jimmy countered the rolling Stunner with a Samoan Drop on Waller, reaching Jey for the hot tag. Jey pummeled Theory and Waller with a barrage of right hands, followed by an enzuigiri on Theory. Jey hit Theory and Waller with superkicks for a two count. Waller got the blind tag before he and Theory put Jey down with a double forearm strike and double pop up punch. Waller missed a diving elbow drop, allowing Jimmy to get the hot tag. The Usos planted Waller with a pop up Samoan Drop, but Waller pulled Jimmy off the top turnbuckle. Jimmy clocked Waller with a superkick and set him up for Jey’ Spear. The Usos hit Theory with the 1D to pick up the win.

WINNER: The Usos at 9:15

– After the match, Gunther showed up to take Jimmy out of the ring and start brawling with Jey Uso. Jey cornered Gunther with superkicks, but tripped while going for the Spear, allowing Gunther to pummel him down, until Jimmy chased him away.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Decent tag match to hopefully take Theory and Waller out of this feud. I wouldn’t mind Jimmy facing Gunther to continue building this rivalry in the next few weeks. However, I’m not the biggest fan of telling the story that Jey is messing up in the ring as the world title program.)

– Backstage, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan discussed what happened with Finn Bálor last week. Liv said that they still had a chance to take the Intercontinental title and that he could change Finn’s mind.

[Commercial Break]

– An old-timey video package was shown, showcasing the legend of the luchador ‘El Grande Americano’.

– Backstage, LWO argued with Adam Pearce about El Grande Americano being Chad Gable. Gable showed up to claim that he was sick and showed Pearce a legit injury report. Gable suggested that Dragon Lee should take on El Grande Americano instead.

(2) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Raquel tossed Lyra away and knocked her down with a spinning headlock. Lyra evaded a corner splash and hit Raquel with a dropkick to the knee. Raquel blocked a sunset flip, but Lyra was able to send her out of the ring with a roll-through. Raquel blocked a dropkick through the ropes, only for Lyra to drive her into the announce table with a hurracarrana. Back in the ring, Raquel blocked a diving move with a big boot, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

Back from break, Raquel planted Lyra with a springboard suplex, but missed a twisting Vader Bomb. Lyra crushed Raquel with a diving leg drop for a two count. Raquel sat Lyra atop the turnbuckle and caught her mid-air, only for Lya to put her down with a DDT. Liv put Raquel’s foot on the ropes to break the pinfall. Lyra hit Liv with a dropkick through the ropes and countered the Tejana Bomb with a roll-through for the win.

WINNER: Lyra Valkyria at 8:25 (Still Women’s Intercontinental Champion)

– After the match, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez assaulted Lyra Valkyria, until Bayley ran down to make the save. Bayley and Lyra tossed Liv and Raquel out of the ring to stand tall.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Just an okay match to give Lyra another title defense while establishing her relationship with Bayley, ahead of a possible future title match.)

– Pat McAfee and Michael Cole thanked the Glasgow fans and put over the country before recapping that WWE would return to Europe later this year.

– A video package was shown, recapping the confrontation between Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley over the past few weeks.

[Commercial Break]

