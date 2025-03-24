WWE RAW RESULTS (3/24): Keller’s report on latest John Cena and Cody Rhodes promos, Valkyria vs. Rodriguez for IC Title, Breakker vs. Penta for IC Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

MARCH 24, 2025

GLASGOW SCOTTLAND AT OVO HYDRO

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, EDTIOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 10,516 tickets were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 10,516, so it’s a sellout. The arena has a capacity of 14,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Bruce Hazelwood to review WWE Raw LIVE tonight right after the show ends. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed the arena as Michael Cole introduced the snow. Then they showed arriving wrestlers including C.M. Punk, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Bron Breakker.

-They went to a wide shot from the last row of the arena, which had a Theater in the Round vibe. After a “dramatic pause,” John Cena’s music played. Cena walked out at first with a blank stare. Then he saw a kid around age 8 who was wearing his merchandise. (I almost felt like Cena was second-guessing his turn when he looked at this poor kid hoping for a smile as he waved at him.) Cena turned and held up “The Last Time is Now” towel. He wore his “After This, You Can’t See Me” t-shirt. His hat and t-shirt still says “Rise Above Hate” on the side, an indication they were made before the decision to turn heel.

Cena entered the ring and asked the booing fans if something was on their minds. A “Let’s Go Cena / Cena Sucks!” dueling chant rang out. Cena said fans finally understand what is going on and so he has turned the spotlight on them. He said he can pick out any one of those “random ticket holders and rip them to shreds right now.” He said no one is safe. He said last week he “put a clueless kid on blast.” He said his “poor, pathetic face was everywhere.” He said they all loved it. A “F— you, Cena!” chant rang out. They muted it as best they could. McAfee said, “It’s nice to see they say that over here, too.”

Cena said he always tells the truth. He said they resort to profanity and they’re the ones who love watching “a poor, defenseless kid get destroyed.” He said they are all horrible people. He said he will tell them how they will pay for the abuse they have put him through. He said for 25 years he has listened to their lies and their noise, but he didn’t waste that time being mean like them. Fans chanted, “Shut the f—!” up, and they didn’t mute it this time.

He said he has listened to them and played along and prodded them and rewarded them for their childish, curse-ridden nursery rhymes. He said it told him every single thing about him. He said they know nothing about him, and he knows everything about them. “The truth is, your life is sad,” he said. He said this is all they have, and to him, they have been nothing more than an experiment. He said they are rats in a cage. He listed a series of reactions to him over the years and what it revealed about them.

He said they tell him everything about themselves because they so desperately wanted to matter. He said 20 years ago, he gave them his greatest idea, the spinner championship belt. “Just like right now, you ate me alive,” he said. He said they all told him how stupid he was because I changed their belt into a toy “and the championship is not a toy, but a symbol of the center of all this.” He said fans said it disrespected the legacy. He said that was the biggest mistake every made. He said that revealed to him what mean the most to them in his life.

“I am going to ruin wrestling,” he said. “I am going to ruin wrestling for every fan, for every wrestler, for everyone.” He said he’ll make history at WrestleMania by winning a 17th championship “and finally force you to forget the name of the fun machine jet-flying wooo Ric Flair.” He said they will forever say the name John Cena. “But even worse, I’m going to win that championship, the center of every Superstar of this entire business, of every fan in this building, and I will win that championship and retire with it. I am taking it home with me and leaving all of you to create a brand new toy belt because the real one comes home with me. I will be the last real champion in WWE. Revenge is best served cold, I pay you back by ripping your heart out and forcing you to watch me walk away with your memories and yours traditions and your dreams. And there is nothing you can do to stop it!”

Cody Rhodes’s music played and he walked to the ring.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Bron Breakker vs. Penta – Men’s Intercontinental Championship match

Jey Uso & mystey partner vs. A-Town Down under

Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable

Cody Rhodes to appear

John Cena to appear

C.M. Punk to speak