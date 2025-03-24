VIP AUDIO 3/23 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (3-21-2018): Daniel Bryan’s return, Rousey, Lesnar on house shows, BikerTaker, wrestling managers, McMahons post-buyout, WM40, concussions, Okada (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Mar. 21, 2018 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Todd covers MMA topics and then they answer emails from VIP members:

Lots of Daniel Bryan topics

Ronda Rousey this week

Brock Lesnar on house shows

BikerTaker

Managers’ place in industry today

McMahon family post-buyout

WMXL Dream Card

Concussion issues

Who will beat Okada

More

