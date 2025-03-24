News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/23 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (3-21-2018): Daniel Bryan’s return, Rousey, Lesnar on house shows, BikerTaker, wrestling managers, McMahons post-buyout, WM40, concussions, Okada (80 min.)

March 24, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Mar. 21, 2018 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Todd covers MMA topics and then they answer emails from VIP members:

  • Lots of Daniel Bryan topics
  • Ronda Rousey this week
  • Brock Lesnar on house shows
  • BikerTaker
  • Managers’ place in industry today
  • McMahon family post-buyout
  • WMXL Dream Card
  • Concussion issues
  • Who will beat Okada
  • More

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025