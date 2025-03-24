FREE PODCAST 3/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hazelwood: Cena’s second heel promo again pretty much ignores his opponent is Cody, plus Gulf of America, bad acting with live callers, chat (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Bruce Hazelwood to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They begin with a reaction to the second John Cena heel promo which left last week’s unaddressed points unaddressed yet again, such as whether The Rock has anything to do with Cena’s decision, when Cena decided the fans were ungrateful losers, and that his opponent is Cody Rhodes who he continues to pretty much disregard as irrelevant to his situation going into WrestleMania. Also, El Grande Americano, The Gulf of America, the Usos, Penta, C.M. Punk, Adam Pearce, Bianca Belair, more.

