VIP PODCAST 3/24 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Cena’s second heel promo and he’s still leaving key points out, Bron vs. Penta for IC Title, Punk reacts to Seth and Reigns, Bianca is confused (33 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Mar. 24 edition of WWE Raw featuring John Cena’s second heel promo where he’s still leaving key points out, Bron Breakker vs. Penta for the IC Title, C.M. Punk reacts to Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair is confused about something very obvious and simple, Rhea Ripley gets her long-owed title rematch next week against Iyo Sky, Chad Gable is wrestling under a mask with no apparently benefit to him, and more.

