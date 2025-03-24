FREE PODCAST 3/24 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: TNA Destination X PPV reaction, Samoa Joe return ideas, future WWE champs, WrestleMania, Punk-Rey, more (175 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 19 and 22, 2010.

On the Mar. 19, 2010 episode, PWTorch Livecast with host James Caldwell and co-host Torch columnist Greg Parks took phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on topics in the news including discussion of the TNA Destination X PPV, the lack of great potential wrestling matches on the PPV, TNA changing the mix of wrestling content on TV and PPV, the status of the X Division, why it’s not a marketable brand anymore, ideas for how to reintroduce Samoa Joe, future WWE champions, the overall picture of the Smackdown brand, Rey Mysterio and C.M. Punk’s program on Smackdown, and much more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, James and Greg take listener questions on TNA’s booking in the early days compared to today, why Shawn Michaels is a babyface despite acting like a heel, and more.

Then on the Mar. 22, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and guest co-host Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net take a lot of phone calls for 60 minutes focused primarily on TNA Destination X. They dissect what didn’t work on last night’s show, with specific breakdowns of why it was an awful, albeit not boring, TNA product. They field a lot of phone calls from angry TNA fans and also talk about WWE and WrestleMania. They also cover topics in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

