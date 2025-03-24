News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (3/25): Announced matches, location, how to watch

March 24, 2025

When: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fallon Henley – Women’s North American Championship match
  • Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker – NXT Women’s Championship match
  • Lexis King vs. Je’Von Evans – Heritage Cup match

