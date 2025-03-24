NXT PREVIEW (3/25): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fallon Henley – Women’s North American Championship match
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker – NXT Women’s Championship match
- Lexis King vs. Je’Von Evans – Heritage Cup match
