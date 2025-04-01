NXT TV RESULTS (4/1): Wells’s live report on Trick Williams calling out Oba Femi, Shawn Spears defending North American Championship vs. Ricky Saints, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

APRIL 1, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-Ricky Saints and The Culling were shown arriving separately. Vic promoted their match for the North American Championship as the main event tonight.

-For the second week in a row, Stephanie Vaquer opened the show. She was wearing very alluring street clothes. Her appearance at a UFC show sometime this week was shown.

Ava was already in the ring, and she said last week, Vaquer proved she was La Primera. Ava said both of these championships deserve to be defended separately given the strength of the women’s division. She said Vaquer will be stripped of the North American Championship and a new champion will be crowned at Stand & Deliver in a six-woman ladder match, with qualifying matches starting tonight. The crowd was booing so loudly that they didn’t even pop for the ladder reveal. Vaquer said that she’d relinquish the championship under just one condition – that she gets to choose her challenger at Stand & Deliver.

Jordynne Grace’s music played and she promoted herself as the next challenger, now that Jaida Parker is out of the way. Parker’s music played her out as the crowd chanted “Miss Parker.” She said last week she came close to winning and would’ve taken it if Grace hadn’t attacked her. Grace said Parker called her shot and she fumbled. She said Parker might not understand how championships work, since she’s never had one. She said she goes to the back of the line. Vaquer said they obviously need to work this out. Parker and Grace came to blows and security split them up. Grace launched a security guy like a rocket (he did a lot of the work there, but the timing was perfect so it looked fantastic) out onto the rest of them and the women continued to jaw with one another.

-Oba Femi said to Sarah Schreiber that Trick Williams would find out the hard way why you don’t call out Oba Femi.

-Vic promoted the first ladder match qualifier, up next. [c]

-The women’s division, in the locker room, argued over who would be the next North American Champion.

(1) ZARIA (w/Sol Ruca) vs. LASH LEGEND (w/Jakara Jackson) – Qualifying match for the Women’s North American Championship ladder match at Stand & Deliver

They’re throwing power out there to open. This is Zaria’s first singles match on TV in quite a while after a few months of teaming with Sol Ruca.

A lockup went to a stalemate and a quick reset. Waistlock takedown by Legend, who jawed down at Zaria, then challenged her to a test of strength. Zaria got the early advantage but Legend powered back up and reversed. Zaria bridged like Legend. Legend hit a suplex and covered for two. Zaria tried a rollup but Legend wouldn’t go down. Zaria threw a big palm strike, and Legend returned fire. It was loud and the crowd was eating it up. Front face-lock by Zaria, but Legend put her on the apron. Zaria floated over and rolled up Legend for two. After some reversals, Legend hit a body slam. Legend and Zaria each missed elbow drops, then hit their feet with flourishes.

Legend put the knees to Zaria, who managed another rollup for two. Legend pasted Zaria with a right and she spilled to the floor. Ruca and Jackson got involved and started jawing with each other as the match went to commercial, oddly without split-screen. [c]

Zaria ran the ropes right into a forearm. Legend put up Zaria in a fireman’s carry and worked a torture rack, I guess, though she wasn’t doing much besides focusing on keeping Zaria up there. The two ran the ropes and put each other on the mat. “NXT” chant. They got to their feet and exchanged rights. Legend threw Zaria to the mat and tried a suplex, but couldn’t get Zaria up. Zaria hit one instead. Irish whip and Zaria went up for a cross-body. Legend caught her and hit a backbreaker. She wanted her finisher but Zaria hit a rana instead. Pump kick and a German suplex by Zaria. Legend caught Zaria with a chokeslam for two. There was a “This is awesome” chant and Ruca briefly joined in. Oh boy. Zaria speared Legend and hit her cutter to finish.

WINNER: Zaria at 11:46.

(Wells’s Analysis: Assuming a last-chance five-way for the final spot, with the losers of the first five qualifiers, I wouldn’t write off Legend getting into the match. Satisfying enough power affair here, and they got a lot of time to do their thing. Ruca joining in for one “This is awesome” stood out as something she definitely shouldn’t do, however)

-Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura hyped each other up in the locker room, saying they were trying to get to Stand & Deliver, and Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe showed up an laughed. It came to Inamura challenging Wes Lee, who said he’d sort it out with Ava and end Inamura and his pipe dream of getting to Stand & Deliver. [c]

-Kelani Jordan told Ava that history would repeat itself as she once again climbs the ladder to win the North American Championship again. Roxanne Perez showed up. She still goes here?! She tried to mess with Jordan, but Jordan spat back, and Perez was impressed she’d finally grown a backbone. Ava booked them in the second qualifying match tonight.

-In a pre-taped segment, the Family had a meeting where they talked about each of the members of Dark State. Luca Crusifino had done the research on each of them – Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James (Adrianna Rizzo talked about him) and Saquon Shugars (Stacks covered him). It feels late in the game to be learning more about these guys, but at least we got there with the help of Basil Exposition (is that reference getting too old?). D’Angelo and Stacks had another couple of tense moments. Luca Crusifino looked like he had fallen asleep all day outside. He was red as a beet.

-Hank & Tank were wearing the weird mini-shirts that Pretty Deadly wear, revealing indeed that Pretty Deadly was in the building to a good reaction. They’re still telling the story of Hank & Tank trying to get the right advice to lead them to wins. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne walked by, laughed, and said tonight that Hank and Tank are going to get their asses kicked. [c]