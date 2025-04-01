VIP PODCAST 4/1 – The Deep…Dive with Fann & Cooling: Director Kate Kroll of “Lunatic: The Luna Vachon Story” joins to chat Luna’s legacy, the balance of motherhood, wrestling, and passion, more (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special edition, Rich Fann interviews “Calamity” Kate Kroll, the mind behind “Lunatic: The Luna Vachon Story,” recently released in Toronto. Kate talks about her history in filmmaking, her time in burlesque which influenced her thoughts as a wrestler, and how Luna balanced motherhood, mental health, and unrequited respect from those that should’ve shown her sooner her value to the wrestling world.

(NOTE: This is a better recording of the edition added to the Everything Mailbag.)

