VIP PODCAST 4/1 – Collision Cafe: Brian Zilem & Jesse Velasquez of Top Rope Nation talk WrestleMania build, what AEW has done to shift momentum, AEW stands for All Elite Women, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Jesse Velasquez of Top Rope Nation discuss the following:

00:00 Introduction

01:52 WWE Raw Recap: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

03:48 WWE’s Current State and Plot Holes

07:50 WrestleMania Predictions and Concerns

18:36 SmackDown and Women’s Division Issues

27:09 Seth Rollins and WWE’s Main Event Scene

31:16 AEW’s Momentum and Key Performers

42:16 Collision’s Growing Importance

45:09 Mercedes’ Impact and Future

52:03 Tony Storm’s Evolution

01:05:57 Megan Bain’s Rise

01:17:46 Closing Thoughts and Future Projects

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO