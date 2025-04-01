News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/1 – Collision Cafe: Brian Zilem & Jesse Velasquez of Top Rope Nation talk WrestleMania build, what AEW has done to shift momentum, AEW stands for All Elite Women, more (81 min.)

April 1, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Jesse Velasquez of Top Rope Nation discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Introduction
  • 01:52 WWE Raw Recap: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena
  • 03:48 WWE’s Current State and Plot Holes
  • 07:50 WrestleMania Predictions and Concerns
  • 18:36 SmackDown  and Women’s Division Issues
  • 27:09 Seth Rollins and WWE’s Main Event Scene
  • 31:16 AEW’s Momentum and Key Performers
  • 42:16 Collision’s Growing Importance
  • 45:09 Mercedes’ Impact and Future
  • 52:03 Tony Storm’s Evolution
  • 01:05:57 Megan Bain’s Rise
  • 01:17:46 Closing Thoughts and Future Projects

