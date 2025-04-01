VIP PODCAST 4/1 – Collision Cafe: Brian Zilem & Jesse Velasquez of Top Rope Nation talk WrestleMania build, what AEW has done to shift momentum, AEW stands for All Elite Women, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Jesse Velasquez of Top Rope Nation discuss the following:
- 00:00 Introduction
- 01:52 WWE Raw Recap: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena
- 03:48 WWE’s Current State and Plot Holes
- 07:50 WrestleMania Predictions and Concerns
- 18:36 SmackDown and Women’s Division Issues
- 27:09 Seth Rollins and WWE’s Main Event Scene
- 31:16 AEW’s Momentum and Key Performers
- 42:16 Collision’s Growing Importance
- 45:09 Mercedes’ Impact and Future
- 52:03 Tony Storm’s Evolution
- 01:05:57 Megan Bain’s Rise
- 01:17:46 Closing Thoughts and Future Projects
