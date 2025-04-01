VIP PODCAST 4/1 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-30-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: WrestleMania 23 preview including Trump & Lashley vs. Vince & Umaga, Michaels vs. Cena, Ross in HOF (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 30, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They previewed the WrestleMania 23 line-up including Donald Trump & Bobby Lashley vs. Vince McMahon & Umaga, Shawn Michaels vs. John Cena, Batista vs. Undertaker, ECW Originals vs. The New Breed, Money in the Bank including C.M. Punk and Randy Orton, plus Ric Flair, Carlito, MVP, and more.

Also, a look at Jim Ross’s Hall of Fame entrance, along with a look at other great, good, and not-so-good play-by-play men over the years. Also, a final acknowledgement with some analysis of The Samoans entering the HOF.

