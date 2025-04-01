FREE PODCAST 4/1 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell preview AEW Dynasty and look at WrestleMania 41 line-up and hype so far, TNA, WWE HOF, TKO (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

A preview of AEW Dynasty and an evaluation of the hype so far, with an initial focus on the Toni Storm-Megan Bayne build, plus Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole, Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega vs. Ricochet vs. “Speedball” Mike Bayley, and more. Talking points include whether Swerve could win and what that would mean for the path of the AEW World Title heading into All In, whether this is too much too soon for both Speedball and Bayne, and what could help Cole have more value to AEW.

Thoughts on the Cody Rhodes-John Cena three week series of face-to-face promos.

A big picture evaluation of the WrestleMania 41 line-up including thoughts on other key matches with a particular focus on the Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins situation.

VIP EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW TOPICS

The new WWE Hall of Fame format with Immortal Moments in history being inducted, with opposing initial views by Wade and Jason

Thoughts on the new vibe of WWE under Endeavor/TKO ownership compared to Vince McMahon, how Paul Levesque’s job security feels different, and whether new ownership will deal well with a likely downturn in business in coming years

TNA hiring Hunter Johnston as new booker and the overall landscape in TNA this year and what this could mean

