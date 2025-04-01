AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Where: Peoria, Ill. at Peoria Civic Center

How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,248 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,694. The arena has a capacity of 12,036 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland & Willow Nightingale – Mixed Tornado Tag match

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford (with Megan Bayne)

Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Will Ospreay to return

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/26): Storm & Rosa vs. Bayne & Ford, Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian, MJF answers MVP’s offer, Davis vs. Powerhouse, Brody vs. Fletcher

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Saraya on her relationship with Jon Moxley, Jon Cena turning heel, advice for people going through tough times, winning the AEW Women’s Championship at Wembley Stadium