VIP PODCAST 4/1 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody-Cena, Mickie James furor from ring gear comment, AEW Dynasty preview, Punk’s WM Main Event Dream, Naito, more (94 min.)

Jimmy Uso bloodbath angle with Gunther

AEW Collision’s possible move to Thursdays

Parsing Cody Rhodes and John Cena exchanges from Raw

AEW Dynasty preview

Athena arriving in AEW, but on Collision instead of Dynamite

Saraya’s interview in The Guardian

Furor of Mickie James’s comments about women’s attire on LFG

Tetsuya Naito’s New Japan status and future

Rey Fenix’s imminent arrival and how WWE should feature him

The “That’s not the favor?” moment with C.M. Punk and is this WM main event really what Punk and his fans dreamed of

Rich reflecting on his interview with Kate Kroll, the director of the Luna Vachon documentary, “Lunatic: The Luna Vachon Story.”

