VIP PODCAST 4/1 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody-Cena, Mickie James furor from ring gear comment, AEW Dynasty preview, Punk’s WM Main Event Dream, Naito, more (94 min.)

April 1, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Jimmy Uso bloodbath angle with Gunther
  • AEW Collision’s possible move to Thursdays
  • Parsing Cody Rhodes and John Cena exchanges from Raw
  • AEW Dynasty preview
  • Athena arriving in AEW, but on Collision instead of Dynamite
  • Saraya’s interview in The Guardian
  • Furor of Mickie James’s comments about women’s attire on LFG
  • Tetsuya Naito’s New Japan status and future
  • Rey Fenix’s imminent arrival and how WWE should feature him
  • The “That’s not the favor?” moment with C.M. Punk and is this WM main event really what Punk and his fans dreamed of
  • Rich reflecting on his interview with Kate Kroll, the director of the Luna Vachon documentary, “Lunatic: The Luna Vachon Story.”

