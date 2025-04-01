VIP PODCAST 4/1 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody-Cena, Mickie James furor from ring gear comment, AEW Dynasty preview, Punk’s WM Main Event Dream, Naito, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Jimmy Uso bloodbath angle with Gunther
- AEW Collision’s possible move to Thursdays
- Parsing Cody Rhodes and John Cena exchanges from Raw
- AEW Dynasty preview
- Athena arriving in AEW, but on Collision instead of Dynamite
- Saraya’s interview in The Guardian
- Furor of Mickie James’s comments about women’s attire on LFG
- Tetsuya Naito’s New Japan status and future
- Rey Fenix’s imminent arrival and how WWE should feature him
- The “That’s not the favor?” moment with C.M. Punk and is this WM main event really what Punk and his fans dreamed of
- Rich reflecting on his interview with Kate Kroll, the director of the Luna Vachon documentary, “Lunatic: The Luna Vachon Story.”
