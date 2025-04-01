FREE PODCAST 4/1 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-30-2020) Strong promos headed into WrestleMania 36, COVID mystery with Reigns-Goldberg, what happens after WrestleMania? (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-30-2020), Wade was joined by PWTorch’s Zack Heydorn to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers including major go-home promos from Undertaker, Edge, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, and Paul Heyman with Brock Lesnar. Which promos effectively added anticipation for their matches and which fell short or were a mixed bag of good and bad? Plus was this a good or bad night for Austin Theory’s career? Also, what happens with WWE after WrestleMania? And should WWE still be advertising Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg at this point when Reigns went public about not having a WM match? And more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO