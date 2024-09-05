WWE YOU TUBE REVIEW: The Evolution of Roman Reigns chronicled in new compilation highlighting his ring entrance changes over the years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When someone is asked to name a current WWE wrestler, most answers will be Roman Reigns. There’s a great reason for that.

Ever since his debut as a member of The Shield at Survivor Series in 2012, he has accomplished numerous things on the main roster. He has won the WWE Championship four times and the Universal Championship two times, his last run with the two titles lasting 735 days and 1316 days, respectively. He has also won fans over with his portrayal as The Tribal Chief alongside many of his family members.

The latest WWE Playlist entry, uploaded on Sept. 5 onto YouTube, focuses on his many entrances since he first stepped foot on the main roster over a decade ago.

This was a good video that showcased the evolution of Roman Reigns’s character in WWE through his entrances, spotlighting every stage of his career so far. This was such a thoughtful way to showcase Roman.

Entrances in WWE are very important; they set the stage for a wrestler and gives off first impressions for people who maybe aren’t familiar with them and give fans at home and especially in the arena a rush of emotions that they associate with that wrestler’s past and anticipated future. It’s part of the collective experience that adds to the WWE experience for fans.

I enjoyed how the video didn’t just highlight his run with the Bloodline, instead focusing on many different circumstances to paint a broader picture of his main roster run. Among them were when he first main evented WrestleMania in 2015 at WrestleMania 31, the first time he held the Universal Championship at the Raw after SummerSlam in 2018, and when he debuted the Head of the Table theme song in 2021.

It was also nice to see separate entries that highlighted when he got a new theme song. It gives viewers a chance to note that he was portraying a new character from that point forward. This video had excellent callbacks to many points in his career, allowing viewers to see how he grew into the main eventer we see today.

Overall, this was an enjoyable video highlighting the major moments of Roman Reigns’s WWE career through his entrances, which was a really clever move by WWE, spanning from his days with The Shield to when he returned at SummerSlam 2024 with a character known as The OTC.

It spotlighted how Roman didn’t just rise to fame with The Bloodline, but also that he had many accolades and characters before The Tribal Chief character stepped foot inside the ring. Those special moments certainly weren’t forgotten in this video. Roman Reigns’s career has had plenty of spectacular moments, with this video highlighting them in an informative and entertaining way.

