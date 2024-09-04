AEW Collision Ratings Report (8/31): Total viewership and key demo rating, ten-week averages, year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday night’s (8/31) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 289,000 viewers, compared to 442,000 the prior week and the 406,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 363,900.

Collision went up against the return of college football. It also competed for pro wrestling fans’ time with WWE’s Bash in Berlin PLE that streamed live on Peacock earlier in the day but includes a lot of delayed viewership. It was also Labor Day Weekend when there’s traditionally a lot of travel and family events.

One year ago this week, it drew 345,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 523,600.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0. rating, compared to 0.13 and 0.13 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.12.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.11 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

