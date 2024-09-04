WWE YOU TUBE REVIEW: Jacob Fatu playlist highlights the intensity of his early impact on The Bloodline and those he has already attacked

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On the June 21, 2024 episode of Smackdown, the WWE audience was introduced to a man who would make Solo Sikoa’s version of the Bloodline even stronger. Fans have praised him for years while he was wrestling on the independent circuit and he has certainly lived up to the hype in his short time in WWE.

Jacob Fatu burst onto the scene, destroying Cody Rhodes in a violent attack that would be talked about for weeks to come. Since then, he has terrorized the opposition with the rest of the Bloodline, leaving everyone speculating on what they’ll do next.

This week, the WWE YouTube channel added another video to their ongoing WWE Playlist series, spotlighting the Samoan Werewolf and his reign of terror in WWE.

This was a very informative video that showcased many of Fatu’s accomplishments since making his debut on Smackdown. One thing I noticed was that Fatu’s intensity in the ring is very high regardless of who he’s facing. He’s beaten up the likes of Cody Rhodes, DIY, The Street Profits, and others, even going toe-to-toe against Roman Reigns.

He also was instrumental in the attack on the Bloodline’s own wiseman, Paul Heyman, delivering the frog splash preceding the powerbomb through the announce table. He presents himself as someone who is very serious about keeping The Bloodline strong and intact.

In addition to capturing the WWE Tag Team Championships with Tama Tonga, it was recently announced that he would be serving as Solo Sikoa’s new personal enforcer.

It hasn’t even been a full four months since his debut, and he’s already had tons of must-see moments. Those moments have definitely made me a fan. It is obvious that WWE is really high on Jacob Fatu, meaning that his path of destruction has no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Overall, this was a good video presenting Jacob Fatu as a legitimate asset to not only Solo Sikoa, but to the entire Bloodline. It has been clear what Fatu’s role has been in relation to the Bloodline storyline – be an unstoppable wrecking ball – and he has played that role to perfection.

Now that he has officially been named Sikoa’s personal enforcer, I’m sure there are going to be more great moments from Fatu that will capture the attention of WWE fans.

WADE KELLER PODCAST – FLAGSHIP

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Podcast weekly Tuesday Flagship episode with guest cohost Jason Powell: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

RECOMMENDED NEXT: PARKS’S TAKE: Sid Vicious will be remembered for his aura and “it” factor

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: Overthink Mondays – WWE Bash In Berlin edition