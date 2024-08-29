PARKS’S TAKE: Sid Vicious will be remembered for his aura and “it” factor

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sid Eudy had “it.” In the pro wrestling business, decision-makers look specifically for that unquantifiable factor that leads fans to react when that star comes through the curtain. The “it” factor leads fans to plunk down their hard-earned money to attend shows, or set aside time to watch the TV shows on which the star appears. Sid was appointment television. Not because he was the best wrestler, or greatest interview, or any of the other attributes that are often associated with what attracts people to the product.

Sid, ever an enigma in the business, died earlier this week. Though Sid was an easy target for vitriol and ridicule during his active career, there was an outpouring of positive feelings on social media once news spread of his death. Sid’s career crossed numerous generations of fans; if you grew up watching wrestling on TV and are a certain age, you probably encountered Sid, either in early WCW, the WWF, or later WCW. I saw him first as Sid Justice in the World Wrestling Federation. His presence, his aura was unmatched at the time.

Throughout his career, he played basically the same character. No matter how many times he’d come and go, never staying too long in one place, fans would pop big when he’d enter the arena. His promos were unique, even for an era when unique promo styles were all the rage. He’d have some good matches here and there with the right opponent but that wasn’t what Sid was about: He was all about presentation. The size, the interaction with fans on the way to the ring, the sweat and water dripping off his curly locks. It all worked.

Sid’s foibles are the stuff of legend to the point that he has become infamous as much as famous. And yet, the big monster who proclaimed to be the ruler of the world was, as it turned out, a doting grandfather who appeared to love nothing more than to spend time with his family in his post-wrestling career. The support from fans this week exemplifies how much, in the end, pro wrestling is about what moves you, rather than the moves in the ring.

(Greg Parks is a long-time PWTorch Newsletter columnist and currently produces “Greg Parks Outloud!” every week on the PWTorch VIP podcast line-up.)

