WWE BASH IN BERLIN PREVIEW (8/31): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Where: Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,696 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,319.

How To Watch: Live on Peacock and WWE Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens – Undisputed WWE Championship match

Gunther vs. Randy Orton – World Heavyweight Championship match

The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

The Terror Twins (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgement Day (“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan) – Mixed Tag Team match

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre – Strap match

