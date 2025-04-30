FREE PODCAST 4/30 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Mick Foley talks King of the Ring 1997 vs. Triple H, Taker breaking character, Fiend-Mankind parallels, Samoa Joe, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (4-17-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an interview with Mick Foley, a pioneer of early hardcore style wrestling and one of his generation’s great promo artists. In this wide-ranging interview lasting well over an hour, Foley talks about these topics:
- His memories of the 1997 King of the Ring match with Triple H that was highlighted on Raw last week in the Triple H Career Moment Countdown.
- Advice Triple H gave him about his in-ring style as a babyface.
- His thoughts on empty arena wrestling, his memories of Backlash 1999’s Boiler Room match with Big Show and his Halftime Heat match with The Rock (including a great story on helping Rock prepare by watching the Terry Funk vs. Jerry Lawler empty arena match).
- The parallels of The Fiend/Bray Wyatt and Mankind/Mick Foley characters with a critique of Bray’s early work.
- How he feels about pro wrestling still happening despite the rest of entertainment shutting down due to the coronavirus.
- His thoughts on Vince McMahon and how he has changed over the years.
- Memories of working for Joe Pedicino and his Global Wrestling Federation.
- NXT starting a true developmental off-shoot where wrestlers can find their voice in a smaller setting.
- His son working behind the scenes in NXT and where his son’s passion lies.
- Working with Big Show on his new Netflix sitcom series.
- Did Big Show have the career he deserved?
- His kinship with Chris Jericho and thoughts on the long-lasting career he’s had.
- A great anecdote about Japanese wrestling culture, Jericho bulking up, and Jericho’s approach to t-shirts in Japan.
- What prompted him to compliment Samoa Joe’s color commentary on Twitter.
- His thoughts on MVP and the new team of Cedric Alexander & Ricochet.
- His opinion on Drew McIntyre as a centerpiece top act in WWE.
- His updated thoughts on the women’s division in WWE including Becky Lynch.
VIP AFTERSHOW TOPICS…
- Any interest in writing another wrestling book and the plot idea he has in mind.
- Mick’s position on semi-colons and commas.
- Someone who betrayed his trust and how it changed his approach to interacting online.
- Which two or three wrestlers did he have the most fun working with.
- His thoughts on Undertaker breaking character and diving into social media and long-form interviews, in light of Mick’s Hall of Fame speech comment about not wanting to live in a world where Undertaker is Tweeting.
- What he’s doing to fill his time isolating himself during the coronavirus.
