WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (4/25): How much of a dropoff was there for the TLC tag match-headlined episode compared to WrestleMania weekend?

Last Friday night’s (4/25) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.599 million viewers, compared to 1.741 million the prior week for the WrestleMania weekend episode and the 1.551 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.606 million.

One year ago this week on Fox broadcast network, it drew 2.143 million viewers (402,000 above this week’s). The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.341 million.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.473 million. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.352 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.51 rating, compared to 0.55 and 0.45 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.48.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.58 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.66.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.67 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.62.

The announced matches and segments were:

Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) – WWE Tag Team Title TLC match

