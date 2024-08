WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (8/30): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, August 30, 2024

Where: Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,696 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,319.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

Baron Corbin vs. Santos Escobar

Nia Jax vs. Michin – WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight match

L.A. Knight Open Challenge for United States Championship

