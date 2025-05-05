FREE PODCAST 5/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (4-27-2010) WWE Draft, Batista’s figure, Heyman, Bret Hart, Triple H, TNA rankings system, Christian, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years (4-27-2010) to our PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Bruce Mitchell taking phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on the WWE Draft with analysis of the top players on each brand, future main event feuds, Batista’s future, Raw top-heavy to replace HBK & Hunter & and Batista, Ric Flair trivialized on Impact, the Impact show after the hot-shot show, Bret Hart “just another guy” or featured in a good TV role, Christian on Smackdown, potential ECW Reunion in TNA, Paul Heyman, TNA roster cuts who could end up in WWE, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, the discussion includes a complete review of the new TNA Ranking system, why it could work & why it could fail based on TNA’s track record, Jim Ross’s future, analysis of Raw’s average rating and TNA’s bad rating, and more.

