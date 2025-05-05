FREE PODCAST 5/5 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Daniel Bryan’s future, NXT’s fledgling reality show concept, TNA Impact ratings, WWE Draft, TNA’s future, Jim Ross, more with live callers (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Apr. 28 and 29, 2010.

On the Apr. 28, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell takes phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on TNA Impact’s TV rating, TNA lacking basic pacing required for episodic TV, the NXT show, NXT competitions, where Daniel Bryan fits into WWE’s plans, perhaps moving a GM to Raw with the guest hosts, and more on TNA ratings. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, a discussion on whether “The Pope” D’Angelo Dinero would be better off in WWE (as mid-carder with an audience) or TNA (a star without an audience), and more.

Then on the Apr. 29, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller takes live calls for an hour on a variety of subjects including the TNA Impact rating, Draft Fallout, Women’s Wrestling, Raw’s disappointing ratings, NXT’s future with struggling ratings for the “reality show” concept, Jim Ross’s future, and more.

