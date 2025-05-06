VIP PODCAST 5/5 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Jey defends against Seth, Heyman explains himself, Gunther-McAfee face-off, Iyo defense, Rusev returns to action (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 5 edition of WWE Raw featuring an unannounced Jey Uso vs. Seth Rollins main event for the World Heavyweight Title, Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez for the Women’s World Title, Backlash developments, Rusev’s return to the ring against Otis, a stellar standout Paul Heyman promo explaining why he turned on C.M. Punk and Roman Reigns, a Becky Lynch-Lyra Valkyria promo, another Pat McAfee-Gunther interaction, and more.

