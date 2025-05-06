FREE PODCAST 5/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Maitland: Heyman’s standout promo, Jey vs. Seth in main event, Pat McAfee mic work, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They discuss Paul Heyman’s standout promo explicitly explaining why he turned on C.M. Punk and Roman Reigns, Jey Uso vs. Seth Rollins in a World Title match main event, Pat McAfee mic work, and much more with live caller, chat, and email interactions.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.