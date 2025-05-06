News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (5/6): Announced matches, location, how to watch

May 6, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Joe Hendry & Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. DarkState (Cutler James & Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars)
  • Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan
  • Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace – NXT Women’s Championship Number One Contenders match
  • 25-Man Battle Royal – NXT Championship Number One Contenders match

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (4/29): Miller’s alt-perspective report on TNA Champion Joe Hendry appearance, Ricky Saints vs. Lexis King, Iyo Sky & Grace vs. Roxanne & Giulia, plus Hank & Tank

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Iyo Sky and Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia and Roxanne Perez, Joe Hendry and Trick Williams, Hank & Tank vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Tag Titles

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025