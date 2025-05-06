NXT PREVIEW (5/6): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Joe Hendry & Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. DarkState (Cutler James & Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars)
- Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan
- Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace – NXT Women’s Championship Number One Contenders match
- 25-Man Battle Royal – NXT Championship Number One Contenders match
