WWE RAW PREVIEW (5/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, May 5, 2025

Where: Omaha, Neb. at CHI Health Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,558 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,192. The arena has a capacity of 18,975 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez – Women’s World Heavyweight Championship match

Penta vs. J.D. McDonagh

Rusev vs. Otis

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman to deliver message to WWE Universe

Becky Lynch to call out Lyra Valkyria

