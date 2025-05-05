WWE RAW PREVIEW (5/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, May 5, 2025
Where: Omaha, Neb. at CHI Health Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,558 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,192. The arena has a capacity of 18,975 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez – Women’s World Heavyweight Championship match
- Penta vs. J.D. McDonagh
- Rusev vs. Otis
- Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman to deliver message to WWE Universe
- Becky Lynch to call out Lyra Valkyria
