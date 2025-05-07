News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Little discuss Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia, 25-man Number One Contender Battle Royal, Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria, more (47 min.)

May 7, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Jobin Little discuss Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia in a Number One Contender match, a 25-man Number One Contender Battle Royal, Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria, Joe Hendry & Hank & Tank vs. DarkState, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025