FREE PODCAST 5/6 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann look at Heyman-Breakker-Seth dynamic, Jey vs. Seth, Backlash and Dynamite previews, Hogan & Bischoff’s new venture, roster cuts, more (108 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

The Paul Heyman-Bron Breaker-Seth Rollins dynamic

Jey Uso vs. Seth Rollins

Surprises on the roster cutbacks by WWE and who would and wouldn’t be a good pick-up for AEW

A preview of WWE Backlash

A preview of AEW Dynamite

Thoughts on the latest developments with MJF and Hurt Syndicate

The Owen Hart Tournament going into the finals

AEW taking residence for TV this summer at 2300 Arena (formerly ECW Arena)

Reaction to the new Freestyle Wrestling show with Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan

