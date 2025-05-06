News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/6 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann look at Heyman-Breakker-Seth dynamic, Jey vs. Seth, Backlash and Dynamite previews, Hogan & Bischoff’s new venture, roster cuts, more (108 min.)

May 6, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

  • The Paul Heyman-Bron Breaker-Seth Rollins dynamic
  • Jey Uso vs. Seth Rollins
  • Surprises on the roster cutbacks by WWE and who would and wouldn’t be a good pick-up for AEW
  • A preview of WWE Backlash
  • A preview of AEW Dynamite
  • Thoughts on the latest developments with MJF and Hurt Syndicate
  • The Owen Hart Tournament going into the finals
  • AEW taking residence for TV this summer at 2300 Arena (formerly ECW Arena)
  • Reaction to the new Freestyle Wrestling show with Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025