FREE PODCAST 5/6 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann look at Heyman-Breakker-Seth dynamic, Jey vs. Seth, Backlash and Dynamite previews, Hogan & Bischoff’s new venture, roster cuts, more (108 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:
- The Paul Heyman-Bron Breaker-Seth Rollins dynamic
- Jey Uso vs. Seth Rollins
- Surprises on the roster cutbacks by WWE and who would and wouldn’t be a good pick-up for AEW
- A preview of WWE Backlash
- A preview of AEW Dynamite
- Thoughts on the latest developments with MJF and Hurt Syndicate
- The Owen Hart Tournament going into the finals
- AEW taking residence for TV this summer at 2300 Arena (formerly ECW Arena)
- Reaction to the new Freestyle Wrestling show with Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan
