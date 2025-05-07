AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Where: Detroit, Mich. at Masonic Temple Theatre

How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,555 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,061. The arena has a capacity of 4,650 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match

Ricochet & The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland & Mark Briscoe & “Speedball” Mike Bailey – Trios match

Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Jamie Hayter sit-down interview with Renee Paquette

“Hangman” Adam Page to appear

Will Ospreay to appear

