NXT TV RESULTS (5/6): Wells’s live report on Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia, Joe Hendry & Hank & Tank vs. DarkState, #1 Contender Battle Royal, more

NXT TV RESULTS

MAY 6, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-I’ll be honest: I thought Cora Jade was about to be called up, not released. I also greatly underestimated the Meta-Four moment, as well, which was a goodbye not just for the group but for Jakara Jackson & Oro Mensah as well. Mensah was getting a decent push on Evolve, so there may have been many in the company who didn’t see this coming. Indeed, even on that segment, they acknowledged that Oro Mensah is “doing his thing on Evolve.” Gallus was let go, as well, after eight years of being slooooowly deemphasized right up to the moment they were released.

(1) JOE HENDRY & HANK WALKER & TANK LEDGER vs. DARKSTATE (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin & Cutler James)

Hank & Tank entered first to get the crowd going, and Hendry kept it hot.

DarkState attacked earlly and Tank played the early face in peril briefly, but he got back into it with a back elbow on James and tagged Hank for some double-teaming. Hendry tagged in and hit a delayed suplex for two. Hank entered again and James got back into it with a boot and a back elbow. He leaned on Hank against a rope as Saquon Shugars, on the outside, jawed at Hank also. Lennox tagged in and kept up the offense with a back elbow on Hank (apparently that’s the move of the night). Lennox hit a body slam, but Hank rolled through another and tagged Tank, and the tag champs struck Lennox a number of times in the corner. Fallaway slam by Hendry, then another. Vic called it “JBL-esque,” though it was considerably better. The babyfaces cleared out DarkState and posed in the ring as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Hank was in control of James and he went up. DarkState distracted the ref and Shugars shoved Hank from the top rope to the mat. Lennox tagged in and wrenched back Hank’s head by the hair. Griffin tagged in and hit a backbreaker, then leaned on Hank on the bottom rope. DarkState made some quick tags to keep it rolling against Hank, firmly face in peril. James hit a short clothesline and covered for two. James worked a rear chinlock and Hank tried to throw forearms to get back into it. James took Hank back to the heel corner and tagged Griffin, who lifted Hank and spun around, then hit a powerslam. Griffin threw a cheap shot at Hendry. Hank rolled a few times and finally made the hot tag to Tank, who hit a dog-ugly belly-to-belly on Lennox. Tank hit a plancha on everyone outside, and soon enough all six were in the ring. Hank was isolated outside by Shugars and Griffin, but Hendry took down James in the ring.

Trick Williams showed up and dragged Hendry out and brawled up the ramp with him, leaving DarkState to hit a triple-team powerbomb on Tank. James covered Tank for the win.

WINNERS: DarkState at 11:41.

(Wells’s Analysis: A fan could easily have predicted the story beats here, so all that’s left is to find out whether Trick is with DarkState or if it ends up being a red herring. What we saw was competent-ish, I guess, though it was more a bunch of spots to get us to the next chapter in Hendry-Williams. It also occurs to me that Hank & Tank might be transitional champions before a hotshot to DarkState)

-Karmen Petrovic and Thea Hail talked in the locker room. Hail told Petrovic to be strong after their breakup. Jaida Parker showed up and said Hail knows nothing about being strong. Parker said Petrovic’s problem is that she’s soft. It broke down further and Parker & Petrovic made a match for tonight.

-The LFG guys, Timothy Thatcher, and Sean Legacy were shown preparing for tonight’s battle royal.

-Kelani Jordan entered ahead of the next match. [c]

-No Quarter Catch Crew caught up backstage. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights were worried Charlie Dempsey was going to talk about the issue with Borne teaming with a Je’Von Evans a couple of weeks ago, but the focus was on tonight’s battle royal, where Dempsey pumped them up and said one of them would move on to face and defeat Oba Femi. Wren Sinclair led an “NQCC” battle cry. I wonder if Dempsey dumps the two guys tonight in the match or vice versa.

(2) ZARIA (w/Sol Ruca) vs. KELANI JORDAN

Jordan dropkicked Zaria immediately. Rope run and Zaria blocked Jordan, then pushed her away by the head. Jordan came back with some rights. Jordan went up for a headscissor takedown but Zaria caught her and set up a powerbomb, but Jordan rolled through. Jordan evaded a powerslam also and rolled up Zaria for two. Jordan hit some blocks in the corner but Zaria caught Jordan and hit her with a stomach breaker. Jordan dropkicked Zaria to the outside. Zaria hit the apron and Jordan hit a legdrop there. Jordan wanted the split-legged moonsault (I’m surprised they still haven’t named it, as it’s her finish) but Zaria rolled outside. Jordan hit a headscissor takedown out on the floor and the ref counted as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Zaria controlled, and went up in a corner and headlocked Jordan and deadlifted her for a moment as the ref counted. Ethan Page was shown in an inset preparing for the battle royal. Jordan hit a back elbow and Ruca did some overacting to sell worry. Jordan hit a DDT and went up for a 450. She missed, but hit her feet. Zaria flew in with a spear and covered for two. Jordan dumped Zaria to the ramp side, then hit a moonsault that I guess mildly clipped Jordan. Jordan ran into Ruca and Ruca kept her from falling into the barricade, but Zaria speared Jordan through the barricade while Ruca looked on with an overdone shocked face, took her inside, and hit her finisher. Ruca looked pretty happy at the finish, so it may have been a put-on; with her acting tonight, it’s anyone’s guess.

WINNER: Zaria at 11:22.

(Wells’s Analysis: These two did some good stuff together, but Ruca sure chews the scenery when others are supposed to be the focus. It would seem Zaria and Ruca might lean heel for this feud, but Jordan’s been doing that also, so I guess we’ll have to see what the next step brings)

-Tony D’Angelo was on the phone in the locker room and he said “If you hear something, let me know.” Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont showed up. Lee mocked D’Angelo for being alone now, and said he must have lost his confidence again because he isn’t in the battle royal. D’Angelo warned Lee against going down this road, but Lee gave a shrill “see yaaaa” and took his leave.

-Trick Williams was the first to enter ahead of the battle royal. [c]