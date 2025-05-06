VIP PODCAST 5/6 – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams catch up on recent events in WWE, then turn to Summer of 1989, exploring the explosion of pop culture in film at the time the Mega Powers had exploded (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch VIP-exclusive series “Catching the Culture,” Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams explore:
- The emergence of the Summer Blockbuster in film culture, and how that impacted the presentation of WWE moving forward
- The disconnection between the racial tension of this time period and a sanitized product on WWE television
- Why punching Nazis is so satisfying in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”
- A deep dive into Summerslam 1989 and why it was more successful than WrestleMania 5
