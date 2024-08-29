WWE YOUTUBE REVIEW: Gunther training video shows what he puts his body through to avoid injuries and perform at a high level in the ring

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ever since Gunther arrived to the main roster on the April 8, 2022 episode of Smackdown, he has been a dominant force in the ring. The former longest reigning NXT UK Champion and Intercontinental Champion has conveyed a credible attack that looks like he’s dismantling opponents in brutal ways. But what goes into his workouts? How does he train in order to perform at the level he does? On August 28, 2024, three days before Bash in Berlin, WWE uploaded a WWE YouTube video focusing on Gunther’s preparation and training for his first defense of the World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton.

I enjoyed this video for many reasons. One of those reasons being that it shows Gunther takes his training seriously. He lost a ton of weight in between his NXT UK run and his main roster run. Most people would have a hard time keeping that weight off, but Gunther hasn’t. He has kept his shape, with this video showing how he does it.

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Night in America” with Greg Parks, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

I enjoyed how he stressed the importance of the neck bridge in relation to Randy Orton’s RKO. You need to have a strong neck to do a lot of things, including taking the RKO. If you don’t have neck strength, you are at an increased risk of injury. I also enjoyed the highlighting of the different exercises that Gunther did. He lifted weights, stretched out his arms, andperformed the neck bridge, among other things.

He didn’t stick to one or two areas in this video, he exercised his entire body. Wrestling doesn’t just involve your arms and legs, it involves every part of your body.

Overall, this was a good video that showcased how Gunther put in the work to become an even stronger version of himself than who he was on the independent circuit and in the UK. A video like this illustrates to fans the type of work it takes to perform as he does in the ring, avoid injury, and look the part of a killer heel when the bell rings.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: PARKS’S TAKE: Will Joe Tessitore break the streak of slow starts or disasters for mainstream sports announcers moving to WWE?

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson addresses his future, Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher, Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page