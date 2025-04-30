10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (4-22-2015): Bayley vs. Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch, plus Finn Balor, Dillenger, Rhyno, Itami, C.J. Parker, Alex Riley, Kevin Owens

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

April 22, 2015

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] Rich Brennan and Corey Graves have the booth and JoJo is in the ring.

Finn Balor’s music hits to bring him out to open the show. A new presentation on his entrance has a camera behind him making the NXT arena look much bigger than it is. Preparation for a main roster ‘Tron video? He’s facing Tye Dillenger, who is sporting a new look, though not looking too confident.

1 – FINN BALOR vs. TYE DILLENGER

Graves says that Dillenger’s haircut isn’t the key to success he needs. They trade control on the mat. Dropkick takes Dillenger down, but he elbows his way out of a wristlock to go on offense for a brief stretch. Balor leaps out of harm’s way on the corner then starts a full attack. Pele kick, Slingblade, dropkick into the turnbuckle, and Coup de Grace ends it.

WINNER: Finn Balor in 2:30. Fine showcase for Balor.

Backstage selfie-cam from Tyler Breeze. He mock congratulates Balor then says that he is better than Balor.

Devin Taylor interviews Dana Brooke backstage. Brooke pats her on the head and arrogantly talks herself up. She calls her debut the re-birth of the NXT Women’s Division. She plays both coy and brash.

Backstage interview with Kevin Owens and Devin Taylor. He pretends to not hear the question. He says that Alex Riley put up a good fight, but he won. Same thing will happen tonight, and he hopes that Riley gets a clue and goes back to announcing after tonight.

2 – BAYLEY vs. CHARLOTTE vs. BECKY LYNCH – Triple Threat #1 Contender match to the NXT Women’s Title

The crowd is firmly behind Bayley. Charlotte starts it with a knee to Lynch and then Bayley joins in. Charlotte with a quick cover, but Bayley breaks it up. Lynch tries to fight them off. Cover from Charlotte and Bayley again breaks it up. They eject Lynch from the ring, so Charlotte chops Bayley a few times. Bayley with offense of her own. Charlotte with incredible strength, locking in the Figure-Four Headlock and rolling Bayley over and through the air a number of times. Lynch sneaks into the ring to take out Charlotte then work on Bayley heading to break.

[Q2] [ Break ]

Lynch is still working on Bayley with Charlotte nowhere in sight. Lynch starts working on Bayley’s leg. Leg screw, but Charlotte starts climbing into the ring before Lynch can follow up. Lynch knocks Charlotte off the apron, but it gives Bayley time to get her win. Bayley attacks but sells her leg. Lynch with a new leglock mid-ring, but Charlotte nails Natural Selection on Lynch, but Bayley breaks up the cover.

Charlotte hits Bayley’s leg hard. Charlotte wants a suplerplex on Bayley, but Lynch yanks Charlotte’s leg away. Lynch now looking for the superplex. Tower of Doom spot instead and Charlotte lands a powerbomb. Bayley with a flying forearm and the crowd breaks out the “Holy s—!” chant. Bayley suplexes Charlotte half-way to North Carolina. Bayley-to-Belly on Lynch, but Charlotte breaks it up and locks in the Figure-Four with Bayley. Bayley forgets that there are no rope breaks in a triple threat match, so Charlotte re-applies the Figure-Four, bridges into the “Figure Eight,” an insane proof of stretch. But, Lynch crawls over, drapes an arm across Bayley and manages to get the three count.

WINNER: Becky Lynch in 9:00. NXT shows once again that a Triple Threat match can be outstanding without resorting to extended one-on-one sequences. Charlotte looked amazing as always, Lynch came out as devious, and Bayley showed heart as always.

Post-match, Lynch cannot believe she won and Charlotte goes from shocked to angry to vengeful. It will be nice to see a new dynamic in the NXT Women’s Championship scene with Lynch in the #1 contender slot.

C.J. Parker is out for a match with Hideo Itami. I can completely understand why Parker asked to be released. In the last six months, NXT has become completely dominated by big name former indy talent.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

3 – HIDEO ITAMI vs. C.J. PARKER

Parker kicks a leg then hides in the ropes. Itami invites him into the middle of the ring. Parker tries a cheap kick on a test of strength, but Itami catches it and backs him into the ropes and Parker takes a cheap shot on the ref break. Shining Wizard looks crazy and sends Parker to the apron for a rest.

Neckbreaker into the ropes and a forearm to the back put Parker on top. Parker with a delayed vertical suplex for two. Parker looks for another suplex, but Itami sneaks out. Itami with a barrage of offense. Hand and foot strikes pepper Parker from every direction. Hesitation dropkick. Shotgun Kick ends it.

WINNER: Hideo Itami in 4:10. Another short match to reinforce Itami. He has grown so much in terms of connecting with the audience by making small changes.

Backstage, Sasha Banks congratulates Lynch on her win, but says she has no chance at beating her. Banks mocks Lynch’s accent and says that she made Lynch. They bicker.

[Q3] Rhyno with a great reaction. He’s facing a jobber.

4 – RHYNO vs. JOBBER

Rhyno immediately takes over. Belly-to-belly, Gore, end.

WINNER: Rhyno in 0:45. Rhyno really looks great here in NXT. Love seeing some veteran talent in NXT.

Backstage, NXT tag champs Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy try to serenade Carmella, but they can’t sing. Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady chase them away, and Carmella seems annoyed at them. They are mad that she is dressed nicely and wearing the jewelry that the champs gave her. She wants to know why they never got her anything.

5 – NXT champion KEVIN OWENS vs. ALEX RILEY – non-title match

They lock up and Owens puts Riley in the corner. Ref break and they stare each other down. Great tension here. Lock-up, same result. Lock-up, Riley on top. They shove each other, then Riley blasts Owens with rights. Owens runs out of the ring after a dropkick and the crowd erupts with support for him. Owens takes a count on the outside. Riley tries to jump him, but Owens backs off. Riley wants a baseball slide and Owens dodges, puts a boot to Riley’s middle, and starts to destroy him outside the ring.

[ Break ]

Riley tries fighting out of the ropes. Senton gets two for Owens, who then switches to a grinding game. Rebound clothesline puts Riley back in the game. Spinning neckbreaker and Riley heads up top. Owens dives on the ropes to send Riley to the ground. Cannonball, then Owens hits the pop-up powerbomb and Riley is done.

WINNER: Kevin Owens in 8:00. Lacked some of the intensity of their prior match, but still good. Riley needs a win or something to keep this going.

[Q4] Post-match, Owens dumps Riley out of the ring, starts to head up the ramp, and then comes back. Owens looks for a powerbomb into the apron, but Sami Zayn makes the save. Refs pour out of the back to break it up, but they can’t contain Zayn and Owens. Now the trainers are out, too. Zayn goes into the ring to challenge Owens, then dives off the top turnbuckle to take out 15 refs, trainers, and Owens. Owens crawls to the side stairs on the ramp. “Holy s—” from the crowd, then Ole!

Final Reax: Match of the night was definitely the Women’s Triple Threat. Just a really good match that put over all three participants and had outstanding in-ring psychology. Other storylines continued to move. Breeze – Balor will be fun when it happens. NXT touring Philly in a few weeks means I’ll hopefully be able to catch it, though the timing is awful for me.