NXT HITS & MISSES (4/29): Joe Hendry, Lexis King vs. Ricky Saints, Roxanne & Giulia vs. Iyo Sky & Jordynne Grace, Tony D’Angelo, Hank & Tank, more

Joe Hendry Open: Hit

Say his name and he appears! Good to put more heat on DarkState by attacking one of most popular wrestlers on any brand. On a side note: if they truly want to turn Trick Williams, they may have picked the perfect foil in Hendry. His popularity is so through the roof that Trick is almost certainly going to be booed out of the building. Maybe even taking the TNA title…I wouldn’t complain.

Lexis King vs. Ricky Saints: Minor Hit

Not a bad match, but just a not of investment story-wise. Not sure where they go with King. I don’t see him being called up anytime soon, so is he just the latest NXT gatekeeper? I haven’t completely warmed up to Saints yet, but he’s growing on me. I think both guys need to be in long term programs to establish themselves, especially Saints. That is usually my one gripe with NXT: a lot of the feuds/programs end within a week or two. The exception to the rule has been Trick William’s obsession with the NXT title. I’m all for more story lines that continue from week to week with the payoff coming at a PLE and not the next week’s show.

Tony D’Angelo promo: Hit

Tony is so awesome in his role that you can’t help but have complete believability in his character. I was a major doubter when he debuted, but he’s totally won me over; both character-wise and his in-ring ability. In a way, I wouldn’t mind seeing Stacks Lorenzo take control of the family to really let D’Angelo shine as a solo act.

Sol Ruca vs. Karmen Petrovic: Hit

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a bad Sol Ruca match and this was no exception. Petrovic looked good in defeat. Ruca reminds me of Ricky Steamboat, as I could never see her as anything but a babyface, as she radiates positivity and just, I don’t know, “goodness” maybe… It’s usually ignored by announcing teams, but I love that they referenced Zaria’s look at the NA title when it was handed to her before the match. Oh and Petrovic kicking Adonis, sad yet fun. Sorry to see a guilty pleasure of mine coming to an end.

Hank & Tank vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura: Hit

I think NXT has some of the best big men tag teams in the business. All four of these guys have overwhelming maneuverability and agility. Hank and Tank continue to be the ultimate underdogs and I think they’ll have a fun tag team title run. I’m a huge fan of Inamura, he works such a sumo-style with amazing speed. I like the team of he and Briggs and I’m hoping they don’t split anytime soon

Roxanne Perez & Giulia vs. Iyo Sky & Jordynne Grace: Hit

What a fun match. All four of these women are so remarkably talented, how could it be anything else but a Hit. Nice to see Sky making an appearance in NXT after all these years. Perez continues to do double duty between NXT and the main roster and she deserves over the top accolades for her work across the whole WWE. I really like Giulia as a heel, especially since I think WWE needed to recognize that Stephanie Vaquer was going to become a huge face. I love her new look, too. I actually rewatched this match, because I love all four of these competitors so much. Go out of your way to see this match. Great stuff.